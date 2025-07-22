EEC land prices surge, Pattaya tops with 126.5% jump amidst Thailand’s real estate challenges

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai real estate market faces multiple headwinds including weak purchasing power and tighter lending from financial institutions. Yet, land prices continue to climb steadily, especially along key transit corridors in Bangkok, its suburbs, major provincial cities, and notably within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) zone. This reflects strong foreign investment inflows and expanding residential projects supporting the region’s growing industrial hubs.

According to the Real Estate Information Center (REIC), the index for undeveloped land prices in the EEC in Q1 2025 hit 332.2 points, up 24.9% year-on-year. Foreign investments surged by 31% YoY, totaling 47 billion baht, driven mainly by investors from Japan, China, and Singapore targeting industrial estates and housing for migrant and local workers.

Top five locations with the highest land price growth include:

Banglamung, Chonburi: +126.5%

Home to major tourist city Pattaya, this area saw the steepest rise, fueled by demand for condos, housing estates, and long-term foreign residency.

Sri Racha, Chonburi: +88.6%

Popular among Japanese residents, driven by mid-to-high-end residential developments near large industrial estates.

Ban Khai, Rayong: +47.9%

Growth linked to industrial expansion and energy clusters, with land scarcity prompting early buying.

Chonburi City: +33.5%

The economic and service hub sees continued price gains thanks to commercial projects and low-rise housing.

Pluak Daeng, Rayong: +11.2%

Industrial-adjacent land favored for factories, warehouses, and labor housing.





Meanwhile, Chachoengsao is the only EEC province to see a price decline, down 13.5%, due to temporary slowdown in residential developments amid uncertain market conditions.

The accelerating expansion of production bases and infrastructure development in the EEC continues to attract substantial investments, driving dynamic land price movements that even developers find hard to keep pace with.



































