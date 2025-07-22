Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi tops global rankings as most airline-connected airport

PATTAYA, Thailand – Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok has claimed the number one spot as the airport with the most airlines operating in the world, surpassing major international hubs such as Paris Charles de Gaulle and Dubai International Airport, according to recent data from Brilliant Maps and FlightConnections as of April 16, 2025.

The Bangkok-based airport currently hosts 113 airlines, offering flights to 151 destinations across 47 countries, with an annual passenger volume of over 51.6 million and approximately 484 daily flights. This achievement marks a significant milestone, reflecting Thailand’s growing importance as a regional aviation hub and a gateway for international tourism and business.







Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Bangkok, Thailand

Suvarnabhumi Airport leads globally with 113 airlines operating from its terminals. It serves over 51.6 million passengers annually and connects travelers to 151 destinations. With around 484 daily flights, Suvarnabhumi is a key gateway for both international tourism and commerce.

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), Paris, France

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is a major European hub, home to 105 airlines serving 67.4 million passengers per year. It offers flights to 279 destinations and manages approximately 512 flights daily, making it one of the busiest and most connected airports in the world.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), Dubai, UAE

Dubai International Airport supports 97 airlines and serves nearly 87 million passengers annually. It links travelers to 269 destinations worldwide and operates about 578 flights every day, solidifying its reputation as a premier global transit hub.

Istanbul Airport (IST), Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul Airport operates 93 airlines and handles over 76 million passengers annually. It offers extensive connectivity to 310 destinations, with a daily flight volume of 583, highlighting its growing importance as a bridge between Europe and Asia.

Rome Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (FCO), Rome, Italy

Rome Fiumicino Airport is served by 92 airlines and caters to around 40.5 million passengers yearly. With flights to 233 destinations and about 406 flights per day, it is Italy’s busiest airport and a key entry point to the Mediterranean region.

Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP), Milan, Italy

Milan Malpensa Airport hosts 86 airlines and accommodates 26.1 million passengers annually. It connects travelers to 200 destinations, contributing significantly to northern Italy’s economy, though daily flight figures are currently unavailable.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), Shanghai, China

Shanghai Pudong International Airport serves 83 airlines and handles over 54 million passengers each year. It connects to 225 destinations and operates about 726 flights daily, making it one of China’s busiest and most vital international airports.

Narita International Airport (NRT), Tokyo, Japan

Narita International Airport in Tokyo supports 83 airlines, welcoming nearly 33 million passengers annually. It offers flights to 117 destinations, with around 284 daily flights, serving as Japan’s key gateway for international air travel. Changi Airport (SIN), Singapore

Changi Airport in Singapore is served by 82 airlines and hosts about 59 million passengers yearly. It connects to 154 destinations and operates approximately 483 flights daily, consistently ranking among the world’s best airports.

Frankfurt Airport (FRA), Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, features 80 airlines serving nearly 59.4 million passengers annually. It provides access to 288 destinations worldwide, with around 497 flights each day, making it a crucial European aviation hub.

Incheon International Airport (ICN), Seoul, South Korea

Incheon International Airport operates with 80 airlines and handles over 56 million passengers yearly. It connects to 155 destinations and manages roughly 479 flights daily, solidifying its status as South Korea’s main international gateway.



































