Ethiopia’s Tariku Abdi triumphs in Pattaya Marathon 2025 as city reaffirms status as sports hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 32nd Pattaya Marathon came to a grand conclusion on July 20, drawing overwhelming participation from both Thai and international runners throughout the event, held from July 19 to 20. The race brought a vibrant energy to Pattaya and Chonburi Province, significantly boosting local tourism and the economy.

This year’s international-level marathon was officially certified by the World Athletics Road Race Label and included in the official competition calendar of the World Athletics organization. The recognition reaffirmed Pattaya’s status as a leading “Sports Hub Destination” in Southeast Asia.







Beyond the excitement of the race itself, the event proved to be a strong magnet for tourists and generated substantial income for local businesses — from restaurants and hotels to public transport services and street vendors across the city. Spending by visitors during the marathon weekend is estimated to have significantly stimulated the local economy.

The 2025 edition of the Pattaya Marathon marked yet another milestone in the city’s journey toward becoming a global host of world-class running events. It underscored Pattaya’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable sports tourism as a key driver of revenue, image, and international recognition for Thailand.

Race Results:

Overall Top 5 Male (42.195 km Full Marathon)

Tariku Abdi (Ethiopia) – 2:25:03

Dereje Alemu Miko (Ethiopia) – 2:33:13

Kindu Tiruneh (Ethiopia) – 2:35:00

Edsel Moral (Philippines) – 2:37:44

Masaki Kusumoto (Japan) – 2:38:45

Overall Top 5 Male (Half Marathon – 20.85 km)

Muhia Kennedy Njogu (Kenya) – 1:04:49

Camren Brian Todd (USA) – 1:05:14

Muhia Alexander Njai (Kenya) – 1:06:28

Sanchai Namkhet (Thailand) – 1:10:20

Xin Yang (China) – 1:10:32

Overall Top 5 Female (Full Marathon)

Haruna Takano (Japan) – 2:49:45

Ling Wu (China) – 2:51:46

Yesheemebet Taso (Ethiopia) – 2:55:47

Ornanong Wongsorn (Thailand) – 2:56:17

Birehan Marta Tinsae (Ethiopia) – 2:57:38

Top 3 Thai Male Finishers (Full Marathon)

Jaran Jupor – 2:43:24

Thanathip Dichim – 2:44:31

Pecharat Khamhom – 2:48:41

Top 3 Thai Female Finishers (Full Marathon)

Ornanong Wongsorn – 2:56:17

Soraya Tawong – 3:08:13

Suphansa Pholamai – 3:16:24

Top 5 Male Finishers – Half Marathon (Open Category)

Christopher Weeks (UK) – 1:19:14

Pongsucha Satukulsan (Thailand) – 1:19:30

Thanat Wutthithien (Philippines) – 1:20:55

Kritsana Srikhwang (Thailand) – 1:22:14

Montol Buaruen (USA) – 1:23:04





Top 5 Female Finishers – Half Marathon (Open Category)

Lodkeo Inthakoumman (Laos) – 1:25:00

Linda Janthachit (Thailand) – 1:25:56

Artjoy Torregosa (Philippines) – 1:27:08

Arunya Hinsui (Thailand) – 1:27:33

Bailey Sue Brinkerhoff (USA) – 1:27:57

Top 3 Thai Female Finishers – Half Marathon

Linda Janthachit – 1:25:56

Arunya Hinsui – 1:27:33

Charinya Kanchanasevee – 1:30:31





















































