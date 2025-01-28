DTV extension looks more of a hassle than a new border run

The published criteria for the 6-months extension of the Destination Thailand Visa at Bangkok Immigration (Division 1) are not binding on provincial offices nationwide. But they are likely to be followed “more or less” and confirm what has long been speculated: it will be more straightforward to leave the country every 180 days, no matter briefly, in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s recommendations last July that holders are much less likely to face issues at airports and borders than at local immigration offices.

A review of the popular and informative Facebook group, Destination Thailand Visa, suggests that about 75 percent of holders who have commented on the issue think exiting Thailand is the better response during the five-year validity of this tourist visa with a designated “activity”. Indeed, the emerging picture suggests that a local immigration extension is likely to require considerably more documentation than the original DTV visa granted outside Thailand.







The Division 1 guidelines have several common requirements for digital nomads and soft power holders. Certainly, they need renewed and detailed proof that there is a minimum 500,000 baht bond (around US$14,000) still available, together with a bundle of evidence concerning the Thai address: the ownership blue book and ID card, proof the applicant is paying rent or has some other basis for living there, TM30 (residence proof) and TM 47 (90 days report). This concentration on proving your precise location in Thailand reflects ongoing government concerns about tracking foreigners lest they are up to mischief.

There must also be new evidence about the “activity”. In the case of remote workers and digital nomads this will be updated overseas employment verification and examples or portfolios of work clearly demonstrating that the DTV holder is not working in the kingdom. Soft power extenders should also have updated documents, perhaps with “activity” photos, to show they really are adult skill learners howbeit part time. It is perhaps revealing that those using the “art and music exhibition” category need to have an invitation certificate from the government’s Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. Boxing academies and cookery schools need ongoing approval from the relevant government department.



The basic point is that a local immigration extension will depend on continually updating documentation over the five years duration of the DTV. How will someone who started a cookery course in 2024 going to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he or she is still learning in, say, 2027? In the medium term, it will become apparent that DTV is a five-year validity tourist visa requiring leaving Thailand at least twice a year – or once a year if local immigration can be persuaded to turn 180 days into 360.

The separate but over-arching issue is the potential personal income tax liability – on some overseas remittances to Thailand – of anyone Thai or foreigner (including DTV holders) who resides in Thailand for 180 days or more in a calendar year. A review of comments in the DTV Facebook group suggests that many holders are either completely unaware or totally confused by this subject. Some are asking what on earth is a TIN (Tax Identification Number issued by the Thai Revenue Department)? There is bound to be a debate in forthcoming months about whether a modest DTV holder needs to restrict his or her residence in Thailand to 179 days, or less, in a calendar year to be totally free. That’s the jackpot question for the future of DTV.

































