Drug Driving: Endangering lives and your wallet!

Everybody knows not to drink and drive but it is doubtful that everyone realizes the problems with taking drugs and driving.

Whilst, to use Basil Fawlty’s phrase, it is “bleeding obvious” to most folks not to take hard drugs of any kind ever, the latest laws (due to be updated again soon) in Thailand have left the door open for the more accepted kind.







Therefore, it needs to be explained that if you are driving, have an accident and it is proven you have narcotics in your blood system then your insurance cover could, immediately, well become null and void.

This means, via the General Exclusions chapter of your motor vehicle insurance policy, that driving any type of motor vehicle with just a trace of narcotics in your blood could invalidate your policy. To put this into plain English, you will not be covered.

According to www.medicalnewstoday.com, research on the amount of time a test can detect cannabis shows a wide range of averages.





It showed: For someone smoking cannabis for the first time, tests may detect it for about 3 days. In someone who smokes cannabis three or four times per week, the detection window is 5–7 days. For people who smoke cannabis once a day or more, tests may detect it in their system for 30 days or longer.

Detection windows also depend on the kind of test a person undertakes. General estimates for various cannabis tests are as follows: Urine tests can detect cannabis in the urine for approximately 3–30 days after use. Saliva tests can detect cannabis for approximately 24 hours after use. Some saliva tests have detected cannabis for up to 72 hours. Hair tests are the most sensitive tests, detecting THC for up to 90 days after use.

The moral of the story is – Don't take drugs and drive EVER! Your life and the lives of others may depend on it. And you could end up paying for it in more ways that you could possibly imagine. #insurancethailand






























