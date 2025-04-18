Digital arrival bureaucracy spreading throughout Asia

Foreign travellers to south east Asian countries by land, sea or air will need to get used to electronic e-Arrival systems no matter whether they are tourists or business people or long stayers. In most cases, the bureaucracy needs to be completed online prior to arrival and applies to visa and non-visa holders alike.

Thailand’s few exceptions, apart from Thai passport holders, are diplomats and official guests of the government, those transferring without going through immigration and “border pass” holders. The latter are local traders who pass regularly through Thai land borders to buy and sell. They are decidedly not visa runners or border hoppers seeking more time in Thailand.







Malaysia and Cambodia already have e-Arrival cards in operation which are similar to Thailand’s which begins on May 1. But Malaysia exempts Singaporean citizens and certain longterm residents. Cambodia allows online registration up to 7 days (not 3) in advance. South Korea is introducing e-Arrival, but a paper option remains possible until 2026.

Thailand’s spokesperson for the foreign affairs ministry, Nikorndej Balankura, said that passengers who fail to complete the online application in advance of travel will be able to do so at entry points, but warned that delays for individuals would be unavoidable. He stressed that only emergency cases should delay online registration in advance of travel.



He also added the clarification that longterm visa holders would be able to list Thailand – THA – as their country of residence if they so wish. Early drafts of the TDAC (Thailand Digital Arrival System) had not offered this choice. There is no definition of a longterm visa, but it is usually regarded as a 12 months or longer stamp in the passport.

The Thai TDAC is free, but worries have been expressed that fraudulent websites may spring up charging US$100 to issue a QR code. The Times of India reported this illegal practice had already cheated foreign travellers to Malaysia as well as exposing their personal details. Those registering for the TDAC should apply specifically at https://tdac.immigration.go.th within three days of their anticipated arrival.

Click here to watch Information Video



































