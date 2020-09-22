deVine Wine Club explores Terroir of the Rhone Valley

The deVine Wine Club at the Royal Cliff opened its doors to members and friends after waiting for Covid19 to be quelled. That time was now.







We were taken by the hand for the exploration of the Rhone Terroir by a charming Brazilian lady Luiza Torrezani, who had spent her young life studying oenology and now was putting that education to good use, being the manager of a unique wine collection from the Famille Perrin, known for their “extra something.”

As always, the Royal Cliff chefs were given a free hand to marry the wines and the food and this was the brief given to Sous-Chef Nick Vonk, with Executive Chef Peter Held overseeing.

Nick Vonk’s first course featured a rilletes de poisson with potato blinis, pickled onions and cucumbers. The wine paired with this was a Vieille Ferme Luberon Blanc 2018. To be honest, I was disappointed with this course, which read better than its mild nature tasting, but Nick was to make up for this later in the evening.

The following course was an excellent bouillabaisse with salmon, sea bass, prawns and bok choy. A fisherman’s platter on its own, with Famille Perrin Reserve Cotes du Rhone Blanc 2018. This was very close to being my dish of the evening.

Nick Vonk decided that the “duck stopped with him” with duck breast, duck leg and rosemary duck jus. The wine with the duck was a Famille Perrin Reserve Cotes Du Rhone Rouge 2017. A great dish and an interesting red – but more was to come.

Nick Vonk took a Famille Perrin Chateau Neuf du Pape “Les Sinards” Rouge 2017 and teamed this iconic wine with the most tender Australian beef striploin. No contest, this was the ‘real’ dish of the evening.









All that was left was a tropical fruits dessert, but I gave this course a miss, wanting to savor the taste of the Aussie beef and the Chateau Neuf for as long as possible. It had been an excellent evening, without the ubiquitous surgical masks which one did not feel like straining a red through it.

We were honored to have Khun Panga Vathanakul with us and Prem Calais, the hard-working General Manager.

