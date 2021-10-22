CURFEW ENDS in Pattaya and 17 provinces Oct 31

Late last night Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha ordered an end to the night time curfew in 17 provinces in full support of the reopening of Thailand to fully vaccinated foreign tourists on Nov 1.

He stressed that the COVID-19 infection numbers in Thailand were reducing at a satisfactory rate and many of the infected were recovering well.







He also said that these steps were necessary to revive the economy.

The curfew ends at 11 p.m. on Oct 31 in the Dark Red maximum control zones which include restricted tourism zones which are vital to the tourism industry.



Curfew will be lifted in the following provinces and designated zones:

– Bangkok

– Krabi

– Chon Buri (only in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Koh Si Chang and tambon Na Jomtien and tambon Bang Sare of Sattahip district)

– Chiang Mai (in Muang, Doi Tao, Mae Rim and Mae Taeng districts)

– Trat (on Koh Chang only)

– Buri Ram (in Muang district only)

– Prachuap Khiri Khan (in tambon Hua Hin and tambon Nong Kae only)

– Phangnga

– Phetchaburi (in Cha-am municipality only)

– Phuket

– Ranong (on Koh Phayam only)

– Rayong (on Koh Samet only)

– Loei (in Chiang Khan district only)

– Samut Prakan (only at Suvarnabhumi airport)

– Surat Thani (on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and on Koh Tao only)

– Nong Khai (in Muang, Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts)

– Udon Thani (in Muang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yoong, Nong Han and Prachak Silapakhom districts)







In the reopening tourist zones a maximum of 500 people are allowed to gather together. Pubs, bars, karaoke and entertainment venues will remain closed. They will be allowed to open at a later date.



























