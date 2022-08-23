Cross Hotels & Resorts to manage Evergreen Hospitality hotels in Pattaya & Bangkok

As the hospitality sector begins to display a resurgence in global travel, Cross Hotels & Resorts is ramping up its environmental awareness credentials with the recent signing of two new hotel management agreements (HMA) in Bangkok and Pattaya. The twin deal with Evergreen Hospitality Co., Ltd. ushers in a sustainable drive towards reducing overall emissions.







As Asia Pacific’s leading creator of inspired hospitality solutions, Cross Hotels & Resorts is determined to minimize its carbon footprint by implementing ethical and responsible procedures that include planting more trees and robustly executing the 3 Rs (reduce, reuse, and recycle). At the vanguard of achieving maximum sustainability across its portfolio, the signing of the HMAs witnessed executives from both companies move from the boardroom to the garden where they planted trees to endorse the dynamism of the agreement.





In the Thai capital, Away Bangkok Sukhumvit is a 78-key boutique hotel close to leading business, entertainment and shopping centers, and a short walk to Phrom Phong BTS station making it a perfect location for business and leisure travelers. Meanwhile, situated just minutes from Pattaya’s famed beach, the stylish 70-room Cross Vibe South Pattaya provides guests with a wide range of facilities that include spacious rooms with balconies and terraces, onsite parking and easy access to the city’s renowned dining, entertainment and retail zones.





“We are excited to enter this partnership with Evergreen Hospitality Co., Ltd. and I believe the joint commitment aligns our shared values of Sustainability, Responsibility and Eco-Awareness. We continue to take proactive steps to reduce our impact on the planet by keeping our carbon footprint to a minimum and this visionary signing is another major step towards realizing our goal. In the same vein, these two properties are a clear fit for our brands Away and Cross Vibe as they align with our strategy of investing in the world-class destinations of Bangkok and Pattaya. While Away is based on the ethos of “Escape Everyday Life”, Cross Vibe invites guests to “Stay, Chill, and Enjoy” whether it’s at a beach or city location,” said Harry Thaliwal, CEO of Cross Hotels & Resorts.







Relentlessly committed to excellence, the passion that runs through Cross Hotels & Resorts continues to act as a catalyst that ultimately drives hospitality to new heights. Now with a pent up demand for international travel, the goal is to continue the expansion into the myriad of desired destinations within Asia Pacific. Bucking the cautious ‘wait and see’ industry growth trend, this announcement brings the total to eight new HMA signings for Cross Hotels & Resorts in 2022.



“Our trust and confidence in Cross Hotels & Resorts is a result of its leading brands and the global distribution that is backed by Flight Centre Travel Group. The convergence of our views and values will create a new benchmark for service quality and overall excellence, while at the same time raising the profile of our properties destination,” added Sukhit Narula, Chairman of Evergreen Hospitality Co., Ltd.

Cross Hotels & Resorts current portfolio includes more than 26 hotels under five distinct brands – Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen and Cross Collection – in Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and Japan.



About Cross Hotels & Resorts

Cross Hotels & Resorts is an international hotel management company wholly owned by the ASX listed Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG). FCTG is one of the world’s largest and progressive travel companies, incorporating diverse worldwide distribution, in destination travel experiences such as transport and touring as well as hotel management solutions. Cross Hotels & Resorts also delivers owner services all the way from the very early sourcing and planning stages of a development, through technical services during build, to pre-opening services and finally professional ongoing hotel management. For more detailed information, visit crosshotelsandresorts.com.

























