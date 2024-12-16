Charity Motocross Event fuels inspiration and skill development for youth in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet presided over the opening ceremony of the “Charity Motocross Competition” held at Phu Ma Mao Track in Huai Yai, East Pattaya, on December 15. The Charity Motocross Competition was jointly organized by Phu Ma Mao Project, the Basic Education Committee of Pinjamwichasorn School, and the school’s alumni association.

The event aimed to achieve the following goals – inspire and promote motocross sports among youth and the general public, enhance safe riding skills for both competitive sports and everyday motorcycling, develop local motocross athletes to reach professional standards, and raise funds to support the development of various institutions.



The event featured 31 motocross categories, with over 1,000 participants competing. All proceeds from the competition will be donated to the following organizations – Pinjamwichasorn School,

Wat Yanasangwararam Hospital, Huai Yai Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital (Ban Sak Ngaew), and Ban Huai Yai Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital

