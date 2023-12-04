Business forum sparks investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor

PATTAYA, Thailand – The EEC Business Forum 2023, centring on the theme “Electrification Empowering for Tomorrow in EEC,” was held at the Renaissance Pattaya Resort on December 1. Organized by the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), the event aimed to catalyse investment expansion in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).







Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul extended a warm welcome to participants, including Mrs. Vibeke Lyssand Leirvag, President of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT), representatives from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Board of Investment (BOI), Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), and local and foreign business owners and entrepreneurs.







The forum’s focal point was sustainable economic development, with a specific emphasis on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG Model). Attendees learned about infrastructure plans supporting investments, particularly in clean energy and electric vehicle industries, and visited the recently completed Thailand Digital Valley project’s Digital Startup Knowledge Exchange Center.

Lectures from member companies of foreign chambers provided insights and showcased products, offering a comprehensive understanding of key industries in the EEC. The forum served as a platform for the exchange of ideas, especially among the new generation of entrepreneurs, both local and international.







Booth visits and networking sessions post-forum facilitated interactions between attendees, business owners, and relevant agencies in the EEC. The event aimed not only to spotlight attractive locations and communities but also to elevate Thailand’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions) destinations.

As interest in investing in Thailand and the EEC rises, aligning with global ESG trends and the push towards a carbon-neutral future, the EEC Business Forum 2023 underscores the region’s potential as a hub for ongoing and future investments.



























