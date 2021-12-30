Burned-out Nong Plalai family received more aid

The Banglamung Red Cross provided more aid to a Nong Plalai family burned out of their house by a wildfire.

Subdistrict Council Chairman Thongdum Kumjam welcomed Red Cross members and social workers to the house following the Dec. 22 blaze that started when someone burned grass in an adjacent field.







The flames spread and damaged the entire property. Deputy Mayor Chaiyod Kongyu had already delivered dried food and necessities to homeowner Arunthip Faiedin Dec. 23.

Arunthip posted a sign in the yard visible from nearby Highway 7 asking for anyone with information about the arsonist to contact authorities.



























