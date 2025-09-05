British victim of passport drama in Thailand very angry indeed

A Scot whose passport was fraudulently reported as stolen was deported after arriving at Phuket international airport. William Barr was locked up for 14 hours before British embassy intervention secured his release, but he lost entirely his two-weeks’ vacation because of the villainy of his girl friend. Dunferline Sheriff’s Court heard this week that Rosie Wood, 31, was annoyed with Mr Barr who was no longer supporting her children and so decided to take revenge.



According to the Scottish Sun, she had apparently used his WiFi to fill in the online application form to register a lost or stolen UK passport. The sheriff fined her 500 pounds (21,000 baht) and issued a community payback order for 167 hours of unpaid work. But Mr Barr told Scottish media that the paltry fine and the service order were ridiculously lenient penalties considering all his inconvenience, loss of a holiday and a wasted 2,500 pounds (100,000 baht plus).







Ms Wood has also taken to social media to flaunt the sentence which was apparently lighter than she had anticipated. Neither the British government nor the passport agency has responded officially to the affair, but no passport replacement had evidently been issued. If a passport is reported as lost or stolen by the holder or by a third party, further confirmation is always sought prior to upfront payment and processing.



































