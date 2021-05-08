British now discouraged from travelling to Thailand

The latest British Covid policy to instruct citizens where in the world they can go divides the globe into green, amber and zed zones. Effective May 17, Brits can travel to green zones without needing to quarantine on their return. The only south east countries on the favoured list are Brunei and Singapore.

Following the traffic lights analogy, flashing red countries are deemed very dangerous. Any British person coming back from any of them will require compulsory quarantine of 11 nights in UK, but foreign passport holders from red zones will be banned from UK entry altogether. Amongst Asian countries on the no-go list are Philippines, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.







Thailand, together with 150 other countries, is on the amber list. Those returning must self-quarantine in UK for 11 nights. The amber inclusion of Thailand, as well as Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, was expected. Commentators say they are surprised Myanmar was given an amber light rather than a red flag. According to the press hotline of the Ministry of Transport in UK, the government strongly advises its citizens not to vacation at amber-listed nations.





Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned holidaymakers that amber countries could turn red at any time. If that happened, holidays could be lost and travel or insurance companies would not refund money because it was a government order which could reasonably have been foreseen at the time of booking.

UK travel agents say the new policy won’t make any difference as Thailand is not a popular country for tourism right now. It is experiencing serious virus clusters, especially in Bangkok, requires Covid insurance and 15 nights quarantine in a Thai hotel and has largely shut down its tourist infrastructure including bars, clubs, in-dining and most sports.







Green, amber and red returnees to UK all require a virus pre-test before flying back as well as examinations in the first few days after returning. The exact details vary according to the colour classification. Gavin Thomasson, from the Pacific Travel Group said, “The disincentive to travel is partly the virus pandemic and partly the big increase in travel costs caused by health regulations and the big hikes in most airfares.”



















