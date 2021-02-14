Biker Grove Cycling Club’s Sunday ride takes cyclists on new route

On Sunday 14th February, the Biker Grove Cycling Club met at the Richmond in Soi Welcome. It was another good turnout with over ten people in attendance.







Myself and Deano had planned a new route on the previous Friday, riding out towards Mabprachan Lake.

There was a great mixture in the group as always. We are a fun group, always riding at the slowest person’s pace.

We rejoined Sukhumvit and met up at our usual coffee shop in Ban amphur. We then headed back to Richmond, Soi Welcome, for breakfast of hot dogs, tea or coffee. It’s a great way of meeting new friends, and having a good time.

The Richmond is now open from 9am every day.

Our next ride is on Wednesday 17th February. Meet 9 a.m. at Richmond. Bicycle hire 100 baht including helmet. Please contact Joy tele/ line 098 961 8599.











