Benevolent Pattaya business woman distributes food and drinks to the needy

Ms. Kanjana Wongsinthu, 29, owner of a Pattaya sandwich shop together with her friends handed out 500 sets of sandwiches, fruit drinks and sanitary face masks to health workers and employees of the Banglamung Hospital on May 11.

On the same day Kanjana and her friends also visited the Anti Trafficking and Child Abuse Centre and construction laborers’ camps to hand out food and drinks.

Kanjana said she wanted to contribute to the needy as much as she could during these challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic.



















