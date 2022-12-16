Americans, Canadians leading Thailand’s western-tourist rebound

North Americans are expected to power a resurgence of western visitors to Thailand in 2023.

Thitiporn Maneenate, director of the Americas region for the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said that arrivals from the U.S. and Canada have risen steadily throughout the final months of this year and are expected to remain strong throughout North America’s winter.







Thitiporn attributed the growth to wintery conditions, holidays and pent-up desire to travel after the coronavirus pandemic.

Air Canada on Dec. 3 launched nonstop service between Vancouver and Bangkok using Boeing 787-9 aircraft that can carry 298 passengers. Other airlines also have increased fights and frequencies to Thailand, he said.































