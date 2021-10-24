All roads lead to Trat’s islands on holiday weekend

The first big holiday since its reopening was big for Koh Chang.

Cars streamed into Trat with Thai tourists headed for the island as well as Koh Kood and Koh Mak. Boat operators increased trip frequencies while local officials screened passengers for Covid-19.







Tourists came mostly from Bangkok, but some from provinces further north.

At the ferry pier in Klong Yai, local administrators set up a checkpoint to verify that all passengers were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or passed a recent coronavirus test.

Pathompong Wongdanpai, Laem Ngop’s deputy district chief, said tourists were cooperative.



At Sok Pier in Muang District, boat service was also increased to handle the throngs wanting to go to Koh Kood. More than 600 a day took ferries, and an additional 150 went via speedboat.

































