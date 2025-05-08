Another four days immigration holiday is upon us

All immigration offices nationwide will be closed on Friday May 9 (Royal Ploughing Ceremony) and Monday May 12 (Visakha Bucha Day substitution). Including the weekend, that’s a four days break. Immigration and other public departments will reopen on Tuesday May 13 at 8.30 am.

Foreigners whose visas or permission to stay expire during the holiday – and can be extended or renewed under immigration regulations – should attend on Tuesday May 13 without penalty. Those who wish to report their “90 days residence” by visiting an immigration office are reminded that this can be done within a three weeks window, ie two weeks before and one week after the due date.

































