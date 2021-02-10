5 months later, Pattaya finally patches torn up South Road sidewalk

The demolition zone that has been the corner of South and Second Roads is finally being repaved after having been dangerous and unusable for more than five months.







Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad visited the intersection where the northwestern corner has been ripped up and abandoned by Provincial Electricity Authority and city workers, despite the underground roadwork that required the demolition long being finished. Pipes, holes and construction debris forced people to walk in the street.

As of Sunday, most of the sidewalk was still ripped up and impassable in places, looking much like it did at the end of August.

Tuesday, however, the deputy mayor watched as workers finally did their jobs and returned the sidewalk to usable condition.







The South Road junction is not the only place where workers did half the job and left a mess behind. Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome vowed to complete all the unfinished sidewalk jobs in short order.

