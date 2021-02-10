5 months later, Pattaya finally patches torn up South Road sidewalk

By PCPR
Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad orders representatives from PEA, Pattaya Waterworks, and communication companies to finally fix the sidewalk at the junction of Pattaya 2nd and South Pattaya roads.

The demolition zone that has been the corner of South and Second Roads is finally being repaved after having been dangerous and unusable for more than five months.



Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad visited the intersection where the northwestern corner has been ripped up and abandoned by Provincial Electricity Authority and city workers, despite the underground roadwork that required the demolition long being finished. Pipes, holes and construction debris forced people to walk in the street.

As of Sunday, most of the sidewalk was still ripped up and impassable in places, looking much like it did at the end of August.

Tuesday, however, the deputy mayor watched as workers finally did their jobs and returned the sidewalk to usable condition.



The South Road junction is not the only place where workers did half the job and left a mess behind. Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome vowed to complete all the unfinished sidewalk jobs in short order.
The South Road junction is not the only place where workers did half the job and left a mess behind. Pattana said that Pattaya City will use this case as an example for when utility companies don’t coordinate their work, causing problems.


Anyone finding a mess like this can call 1337 and Pattaya City will coordinate with other sectors to quickly solve the problem.





