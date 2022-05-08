3 disabled elderly Pattaya citizens receive new wheelchairs

Thongdum Kumjam, Chairman of Nong Plalai Municipal Council, accompanied by members of municipal council, and officers from the 14th Military Circle visited the neighborhood in north-east Pattaya where they presented wheelchairs to two elderly men and one elderly woman.

The first recipient of a wheel chair was Surat Panbamrung, 66 who was incapacitated in a car accident many years ago. The wheelchair he was using was old and in a state of disrepair.



The second wheelchair was given to 53-year-old Sunthorn Ampueng and a third one was given to 71-year-old Mrs. Nuang Kemkang who are not able to walk unaided, due to old age and other ailments.

The charity deeds were in accordance with the policies of the municipality to give extra care to the aged, handicapped and the infirmed by providing them with medical prosthesis and orthosis devices, so that they are mobile and can go about their daily lives without being a burden to their families and friends.





































