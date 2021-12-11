3-day weekend brings another big crowd to Pattaya

Another three-day weekend brought an exceptionally big crowd to Pattaya, powered by the final weekend of the Pattaya Music Festival.

Friday saw the opening of the two-day concert series on Pattaya Beach at Central Road while Saturday brought the return of the Naklua Eat & Walk weekend market, which continues Sunday.







Plenty of people were interested in neither, however, cramming on to ferries to spend the warm holidays on Koh Larn.

Strict safety measures, to protect both from Covid-19 and reckless boat operators, were enforced.





































