3-day weekend brings another big crowd to Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
0
198
The 3-day weekend saw an influx of tourists both Thai and foreign to Pattaya and the most popular destination was the Bali Hai Pier to take photographs and catch a ferry to Koh Larn Paradise Island.

Another three-day weekend brought an exceptionally big crowd to Pattaya, powered by the final weekend of the Pattaya Music Festival.

Friday saw the opening of the two-day concert series on Pattaya Beach at Central Road while Saturday brought the return of the Naklua Eat & Walk weekend market, which continues Sunday.



Plenty of people were interested in neither, however, cramming on to ferries to spend the warm holidays on Koh Larn.

Strict safety measures, to protect both from Covid-19 and reckless boat operators, were enforced.

Tourists line up to get checked before boarding the boats to go to Koh Larn Island.



Ferries to Koh Larn Island did a roaring business as they ferried thousands of tourists to and from Koh Larn Tropical Island.


Speedboats are another popular mode of sea transport to the nearby islands off the Pattaya coast.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR