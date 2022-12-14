14th Naklua Walk & Eat Festival opens in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet stops to talk a grilled fish vendor at the Naklua Walk & Eat Festival.

The 14th year of Naklua’s “walking street market” opened with 187 booths offering food, locally made products and other trinkets.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet was joined by national and regional cultural-affairs officials and the Tourism Authority of Pattaya at the Naklua Long Bridge Dec. 11 for the grand opening.



Naklua Walk & Eat Festival runs Saturdays and Sundays Dec. 10-Jan. 29 from 6-10 p.m. between the Naklua Old Market and Long Bridge.
Poramet said the walking street was a great opportunity for Naklua residents to earn extra income and promote their community.



It is organized by the Post Office, Lan Po, Old Market and Wat Chonglom communities and the Naklua housewives, development and Community OTOP associations.

Revellers imbibe in food and drink on the long bridge as they take in the sea view and gorgeous Pattaya sunset.


Hundreds of people fill the street in old Naklua Market buying food and sweets to take home to their loved ones.

The famous Joe Louis puppet troupe greets Mayor Poramet Ngampichet during the festivities.



Children perform intricate classical Thai dances on stage.



Traditional dances from the 4 regions of Thailand were performed by children of the communities.



A singer entertains festival goers with modern songs and swinging moves.









