Actress charged with reckless driving in Pattaya 8-vehicle smashup

A Thai actress and daughter of a ruling-party MP smashed her luxury van into eight vehicles in Pattaya.

Kamonwan “Elle” Suthinphuek was unhurt in the Dec. 11 smashup outside an all-night porridge restaurant on Third Road. Six motorcycles, two cars and the restaurant’s glass display cabinet didn’t fare as well.







CCTVs show the van driven by Kamonwan, daughter of Krung Sriwilai Sutinpuek, a former well-known actor and member of the Palang Pracharath Party, coming from South Pattaya normally, then losing control and plowing into the parked vehicles.

Thai-language news outlets claimed the actress passed out behind the wheel and that a door of the Toyota Alphard was partially open. She tested negative for alcohol use.

Kamonwan was charged with reckless driving resulting in damage to personal property.

































