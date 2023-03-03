11 Regents International School Pattaya students conquer Mount Kilimanjaro

At 7:04 a.m. on March 1, 2023, Stephen Fabia, Kili ’23 Expedition Leader and all eleven of the amazing students of Regents International School Pattaya successfully made it to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest freestanding mountain in the world!

After 6 days of hiking and scrambling through the heat, the rain, the snow and the freezing cold, it was all worth it when, after an 8-hour push through the night, they finally reached the summit; Uhuru Peak.

“At 5980 metres, our students have achieved something truly incredible in having 100% of the team reach the summit. This is an experience that will live with them forever and we are all so very proud of them.” Stephen Fabia said excitedly. “We did it!”

























