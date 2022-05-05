10,000 visit Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island over Labor Day weekend

More than 10,000 people visited Koh Larn over the Labor Day weekend, filling ferries and merchants’ pockets.

A crewman for Pung Payom Prasitphon Co. said the increase in tourists in Pattaya is obvious. Over the holiday, few seemed in a rush and were happy to enjoy the 40-minute ride from Bali Hai Pier to the tourist island.



Ferries ran seven times a day each direction, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are just 30 baht. Speedboats also serve the route much faster, but at more than 1,000 baht each way.

Island merchants said their income increased up to three times the normal quiet days.







Pattaya security officer Thongtat Bannasit said strict disease-control measures were enforced. Tourists said they didn’t mind, as they enjoyed Koh Larn’s clean waters and relative privacy.

































