100 Pattaya police sweep through rowdy Tree Town Market

Pattaya police brought their tourist-safety campaign to Tree Town market, where safety has been a concern for years.

About 100 city, tourist and immigration police, municipal and district security agents showed off their smart uniforms at the Soi Buakhao entertainment complex Feb. 25 for a media-targeted show of force.







The latest camera-ready event was another in authorities’ public relations campaign against drugs, weapons, human trafficking, underage drinking and general safety risks facing tourists.

Officers checked bars at Tree Town – the site of numerous fights and violence, including the killing of one person last year. Some of the establishments have been fined previously for human trafficking, but continue to operate.



























