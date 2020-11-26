Thai government to sign contract for vaccine purchase from a foreign producer

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will elaborate on a contract that the government will sign to buy a Covid-19 vaccine from a foreign producer later.







The explanation will be in the form of the prime minister’s video clip to be posted on his Facebook page at about 4pm Thursday. It will precede the contract signing set for Friday (Nov 27).









Earlier, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisanarakul said the National Vaccine Institute would sign the contract with the English-Swedish producer, AstraZeneca Co. The cabinet on Nov 17 approved the vaccine procurement budget worth 6.05 billion baht.



Whether Thailand will actually obtain a vaccine from the producer or not will depend on several factors including the company’s research and development results, according to the contract. (TNA)











