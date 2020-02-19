Used needles, blood tubes dumped on Sattahip beach

Used syringes and blood-sample tubes were discovered on Samae San Beach, prompting fears of a public health threat.







Dr. Apirat Katanyutanon, director of the Chonburi Public Health Department, and community leaders inspected the scene Feb. 16 and found hundreds of big and small needles and tubs scattered over 50 meters of beachfront near a house owned by Sompak Panjaluk, 75.

Professionals collected the infectious waste and transported it to Ban Chong Samaesarn Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital for investigation.

Officials said the medical waste was not from a local hospital and could have come from an illegal beauty clinic. Some tubes had patient names still on them, helping authorities track down the source of the dumping.

Sompak said he first spotted the waste around 10 a.m. and notified authorities.



















