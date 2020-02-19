Burapa Bike Week roars through quiet Pattaya

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
180
Burapa Motorcycle Club Prasan President Nikaji gets a big hug after he welcomes bikers from various groups across the country and the world, along with many, many friends and families.
Tens of thousands of bikers from around the world converged upon Pattaya for the annual Burapa Bike Week.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the Feb. 13-15 event at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium on Soi Chaiyapruek 2 with Burapa Motorcycle Club President Prasan Nikaji.



The event, which stressed safe riding and the “Shadow of Love 2020” theme, was attended by bike clubs around Thailand and bikers from Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Two stages provided musical entertainment from Thai performers including Arm Special, Num Reggae, Aey Band, Mai Sib-lor and Lam Morrison, and overseas acts Electric Stones, George Gakis, Deepest Purple, Mud Pie South, the Stuart Craig Band, Goober Gun, and Charlie Brechtel.

In addition to motorcycles, there also were exhibits from classic car groups, Indian cars, and tattoo clubs, plus sales of motorcycle and vehicle parts and accessories, food and beverages.

The finale came on Saturday with the annual bike parade through the city emphasizing safe driving and helmet use. The procession passed Pattaya Beach, Walking Street and city hall before heading back to Jomtien Beach.

Tens of thousands of bikers from around the world converged upon Pattaya for the annual Burapa Bike Week Feb. 13-15 at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium on Soi Chaiyapruek 2. The finale, shown here, featured the annual bike parade through the city emphasizing safe driving, helmet use, and the “unbounded love of brotherhood”.
Honolulu takes a seat on this big chopper with stretched-forks.
Sales of motorcycle and vehicle parts and accessories, some hard to find, are a big hit.
It doesn’t have to be a chopper to elicit approving remarks, as this Royal Enfield does.
Our local club, Jesters MC, does a lot for local charities in the area. From the looks of it, they also know how to have a good time.
