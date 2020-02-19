Tens of thousands of bikers from around the world converged upon Pattaya for the annual Burapa Bike Week.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the Feb. 13-15 event at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium on Soi Chaiyapruek 2 with Burapa Motorcycle Club President Prasan Nikaji.





The event, which stressed safe riding and the “Shadow of Love 2020” theme, was attended by bike clubs around Thailand and bikers from Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Two stages provided musical entertainment from Thai performers including Arm Special, Num Reggae, Aey Band, Mai Sib-lor and Lam Morrison, and overseas acts Electric Stones, George Gakis, Deepest Purple, Mud Pie South, the Stuart Craig Band, Goober Gun, and Charlie Brechtel.

In addition to motorcycles, there also were exhibits from classic car groups, Indian cars, and tattoo clubs, plus sales of motorcycle and vehicle parts and accessories, food and beverages.

The finale came on Saturday with the annual bike parade through the city emphasizing safe driving and helmet use. The procession passed Pattaya Beach, Walking Street and city hall before heading back to Jomtien Beach.













Burapa Bike Week roars through quiet Pattaya 1 of 31

Loading…







