Black lagoon proves tough to budge

Following a recent visit by Chonburi Governor Pakarathorn Thienchai to the site of a large pool of fetid water that had formed on a Najomtien beach, Sattahip officials were called back to the scene on Sept. 2 to dispatch 1000 more EM (Effective Micro-organism) balls into Klong Nammao in Soi Najomtien 14, the source of the waste water. The micro-organisms in these mud balls are believed to help rid polluted floodwater of foul odors caused by a build-up of unwanted fat, protein, starch and ‘bad’ bacteria, thus improving its quality.

Klong (canal) Nammao is a natural water course draining out into the sea but recent high winds have led to a build-up of sand close to its mouth and resulted in the waste water forming a putrid pool on the popular beach, affecting both tourists and local businesses alike.

Sattahip District Chief Officer Anucha Intasorn accompanied Najomtien Mayor Sompong Sainapa and Thanapat Banbuppa, the Najomtien sub-district headman, on this latest visit to help slay the unwelcome dark menace. Anucha said 2,500 EM balls and 200 liters of EM water had already been thrown into the pond and a further visit scheduled for Sept. 4 will add 1000 more additional EM balls.

On Monday’s visit it was noted that the foul smell was no longer in evidence and the water was noticeably clearer, but officials still expect it could take up to a month for the pool to dissipate completely.