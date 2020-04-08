Their Majesties the King and the Queen donate medical equipment for coronavirus relief

By Pattaya Mail
0
297
Their Majesties the King and the Queen granted an audience to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers at Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday.
Their Majesties the King and the Queen granted an audience to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers at Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha along with Cabinet ministers received a royal grant to present the crisis update at the Grand Palace.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha along with Cabinet ministers received a royal grant to present the crisis update at the Grand Palace.

BANGKOK, April 7 – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida have donated ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals to support their Covid-19 relief efforts.

Their Majesties granted an audience to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers at Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday.

Ventilators and medical equipment to be handed to hospitals in coronavirus relief.
Ventilators and medical equipment to be handed to hospitals in coronavirus relief.

The Prime Minister reported to the King the current Covid-19 situation in the country and his government’s response to the crisis.

Current coronavirus situation in the country and government’s response to the crisisevidence were presented to Their Majesties the King and the Queen.
Current coronavirus situation in the country and government’s response to the crisisevidence were presented to Their Majesties the King and the Queen.

The royally donated items included 132 ventilators, two million face masks, 4,000 PPEs, 30,000 face shields and other medical equipmentfor state hospitals and those of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Police. (TNA)

132 ventilators, two million face masks, 4,000 PPEs, 30,000 face shields and other medical equipment will be distributed to hospitals in Bangkok and many provinces.
132 ventilators, two million face masks, 4,000 PPEs, 30,000 face shields and other medical equipment will be distributed to hospitals in Bangkok and many provinces.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR