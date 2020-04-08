Their Majesties the King and the Queen donate medical equipment for coronavirus relief

BANGKOK, April 7 – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida have donated ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals to support their Covid-19 relief efforts.

Their Majesties granted an audience to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers at Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday.

The Prime Minister reported to the King the current Covid-19 situation in the country and his government’s response to the crisis.

The royally donated items included 132 ventilators, two million face masks, 4,000 PPEs, 30,000 face shields and other medical equipmentfor state hospitals and those of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Police. (TNA)











