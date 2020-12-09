The two-day Pattaya Music Festival kicks off Friday at 4 stages; Beach Road closed

Pattaya Music Festival comes back bigger than ever Dec. 11-12, unfolding on four stages.

Stages this year will be located on Pattaya Beach Road at Central Road, Soi 4 and the Dusit Curve and Jomtien Beach. The event was delayed more than six months due to the pandemic and the national lockdown.







Pattaya Beach Road and Central Road between Beach and Second roads will be closed each day from 4 p.m. until midnight. Traffic congestion is expected in the inner city as South Pattaya road is under construction from Sukhumvit road down to the 3rd road intersection. Another long weekend that would fill up hotels bookings in Pattaya.





The musical lineup for each day and stage:

Central Road

Friday – Pramote Wilaypana & Ant Emotion Town, Tu Poptorn, Christina Aguilar, Mai Charoenpura, Wanyai x Mon Monik, and Buddha Bless.

Saturday – Ice Saranyu, Bee Peerapat, Masha Wattanapanit, Mos Patipan, Tao Somchai Khemklad, Singto Numchok, and Burin Boonwisut.

Dusit Curve

Friday –Whal & Dolph, Wonderframe, Non Thanon, Somkiat, Flure, The Richman Toy.

Saturday – Sixty Miles, Musketeers, Max Jemmana, Tao Saksit, Mean, Jet’seter, and Tattoo Colour.









Pattaya beach Soi 4

Friday – Mirr Gliss, Safeplanet, Indigo, Mocca Garden, Boom Boom Cash, and Twopee Southside

Saturday – Nu Reggae, Bad Baboon, 7-Day Crazy, The Rube, Greasy Café, T-Bone, and Ebola

Jomtien Beach Soi 8-9

Friday – Sam Baht Ha Sib, Mahahing, Songkran Rangson, The Mousses, Sweet Mullet, and Instinct

Saturday – Arm Chutima, SPF Dr. Fuu, Bedroom Audio, yes’sir days, Punch Worakan, Motif musical band, and Kwang AB Normal. (PCPR)







