Thailand welcomes Asia’s best riders to the FEI Asian Championships Pattaya 2025

Public Invited to Experience World-Class Equestrian Sport at Thai Polo & Equestrian Club

PATTAYA, Thailand -The Thailand Equestrian Federation (TEF), together with the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club and supported by B.Grimm, proudly announces the return of the FEI Asian Championships Pattaya 2025, taking place from 24 November to 7 December 2025. Spectators from Thailand and abroad are invited to witness this world-class equestrian spectacle up close, as top athletes from 13 nations compete across five major FEI disciplines.







Following the acclaimed success of the inaugural FEI Asian Championships in Pattaya in 2019, the 2025 edition promises to be even more exciting — featuring Dressage, Para Dressage, Show Jumping, Eventing, and Endurance. This year’s Championships will welcome over 90 elite athletes, world-renowned FEI officials, and thousands of visitors, making it one of Asia’s premier sporting events.

Hosted at the iconic Thai Polo & Equestrian Club, the competition spans more than 250 acres of natural beauty and world-class equestrian infrastructure. The venue is recognized as one of Asia’s top equestrian hubs and continues to be a leader in international competition.

📍 Venue: Thai Polo & Equestrian Club, Pattaya

111 Moo 9, Pong, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

(Approx. 1.5 hours from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport)

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/DjHUSqDPpiKP6o4e8

📅 Event Dates & Highlights:

24–30 November: Dressage

25–30 November: Para Dressage

28–30 November: Endurance

29 November – 3 December: Eventing

2–7 December: Show Jumping



Visitors can look forward to full-day competitions, family-friendly activities, meet-the-rider moments, food and beverage zones, and a vibrant festival-like atmosphere throughout the two-week celebration of sport.

🎟 Visitor Information:

Event schedules, spectator guidelines, and updates are available at:

👉 www.acpattaya2025.com

👉 https://online.equipe.com/shows/75840

For general inquiries, please contact:

📧 [email protected]

📞 +66895149999 Richi































