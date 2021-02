Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered officials to take tough action in solving the country’s rubbish problem.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said the prime minister voiced his concerns after being briefed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) about the degradation of marine resources and coastal ecology.

She said the PM then issued a guideline to create a balance between tourism and the maintenance of coastal resources. (NNT)