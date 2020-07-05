Thai Prime Minister pays respect to Supreme Patriarch ahead of Buddhist Lent

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday led his wife and cabinet members to present candles and other offerings to His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, ahead of the annual Buddhist Lent Day.







His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch granted the audience to the Prime Minister at Wat Ratchabophit temple in Bangkok.

Presenting candles to monks is an age-old tradition of Thai Buddhists for the Buddhist Lent, a three-month retreat, which begins this year on Monday (July 6), when monks stay at temples and monasteries.

His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch gave his blessing to Prayut, his wife and the ministers, wishing them good health and good spirit in performing their duties.

As Thailand has entered phase five of COVID-19 lockdown easing, Thai Buddhists are allowed to attend religious ceremonies under precautionary measures against COVID-19.Buddhist faithful across the country celebrate the Asalha Bucha Day on Sunday ahead of the Buddhist Lent.

Temples gear precautionary measures including temperature check and social distancing arrangements.(TNA)











