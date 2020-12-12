Thai and expat families visit Pattaya for beautiful sunset, reasonably priced hotels and thrilling music festival

Pattaya Music Festival kicked off on Friday amid traffic congestion around town with thousands of tourists who booked their accommodation through government’s subsidy campaign and discount offers. People started visiting attractive sites of Pattaya since Friday.









Jomtien beach is packed with young and old tourists experiencing crystal clear mild sea waves and winds along the shoreline on each of the 4-day holiday. The Jomtien stage is set on the beach between Soi 8-9 bringing a lot of music enthusiasts mostly in their youth. Three other stages are set along Pattaya beach starting from Dusit curve down to central road.

Temperature this weekend is cool with morning fog. At night people can feel 2-3 °C drop in temperature. Tourists flocked to Jomtien beach for a swim and water sports. Pattaya is luckily to be sunny with minimum chances of isolated light rain in the next 4 days. Koh Larn Island and fishing tour travelers are warned of wave height above 2 meters offshore and 1-2 meters at shore.





Hotels in Pattaya and Jomtien areas are mostly booked by Thais using government’s subsidy app discounts. Nightlife and entertainment venues in Pattaya and the Walking Street have become dynamic again on the long weekend Thursday-Sunday.

Another major event Pattaya City Hall is hopeful to fill hotel rooms in December is the Pattaya Countdown that will be held between Dec. 29-31 at the Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya with long list of stage entertainment lineup on all three days.







