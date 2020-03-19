TAT believes tourists will return to Pattaya in May

Call it optimism or wishful thinking, but Pattaya tourism officials believe things will get better for the industry in May.





Pinnart Charoenpol, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office, said March 13 that she believes the coronavirus pandemic crisis that is shutting down most of the world will ease enough that people tourists start returning to Thailand in May or June.

She said TAT is working with Chonburi tour operators, the province’s Attractions Association, the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association and others to push family trips to Pattaya while schools are closed.

Reality, however, suggests otherwise. Thailand on March 17 imposed closures of bars, pubs, massage parlors, tourist attractions and sporting events and is encouraging people to stay home and minimize social interaction during the Covid-19 crisis. While the curbs currently are only through March 31, the government said they would be extended if needed.

Many foreign countries, meanwhile, are on lockdown with health officials suggesting the crisis will last through July.












