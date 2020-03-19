Pattaya Police, Mityon give free helmets to Pattaya motorcyclists

Banglamung Police Station and Mityon Pattaya Co. gave free helmets to riders for the now-canceled Songkran holiday.







Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon police commission head Wiroj Amnuayyonwaree and executives from the Mityon motorcycle dealer donated 100 helmets, 10 to 10 separate communities.

Pattanachai said the donation was part of police’s road safety campaign, which is especially important during April’s usual Songkran period, when hundreds of people are killed on Thailand’s roads while driving motorbikes.

The government on March 17 officially postponed Songkran, likely to July, due to the coronavirus crisis.

