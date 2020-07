Pattaya rounded up stray dogs in Jomtien Beach after a 4-year-old child was bitten.

Beach vendors had been complaining that the soi dog population had grown during Pattaya’s lockdown. Now that people are back, they’re creating problem on the beach, barking, howling, defecating and biting people.

The dogs were taken to a Chonburi shelter where they will be vaccinated and sterilized.