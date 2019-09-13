Songkhla still affected by Indonesian fire haze

Songkhla – Haze generated by smoke from Indonesian forest fires has continued to affect the southern provinces of Thailand. Although the air pollution index has not reached unhealthy levels in Yala and Songkhla provinces, people in risk groups, such as the elderly, children, and people with medical conditions, have been warned to take precautions against respiratory illnesses.

A total of 161 hotspots have been identified throughout Sumatra Island, as the wind keeps bringing smoke from Indonesia to the southern Thai province of Songkhla. However, the smoke has become less dense due to heavy rain over the past few days. Nu Island can still be seen from Songkhla, but smoke has reduced visibility on Maew Island. According to the Air4Thai mobile application, levels of particles of a diameter that is 2.5 micrometers and smaller were measured at 44 micrograms per cubic meter in Songkhla, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 76 micrograms per cubic meter. As such, they have not yet reached unhealthy levels.

The air pollution index in Yala hasn’t reached unhealthy levels either, but people in risk groups are being advised to wear protective masks and avoid outdoor activities.