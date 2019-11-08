Sattahip checks 100 Years market for illegal fireworks

Sattahip officials checked the 100 Years Market to ensure vendors weren’t selling fireworks illegally before Loy Krathong.

District Chief Anucha Intasorn, security officers and military personnel inspected four shops at the market Nov. 6, finding all had the proper licenses to sell fireworks. No unlicensed firecrackers were found.

Authorities reminded all the sellers of the law regarding fireworks, explaining they cannot sell to minors and all fireworks must comply with the legal code.

Violation of the fireworks law carries penalties of up to a month in prison and a 1,000-baht fine.