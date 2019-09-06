Chinese online gambling gang busted

Police raided an online gambling den Wednesday, arresting 19 Chinese nationals who were allegedly sending 8 million baht a day back to an undisclosed “boss” in China.

During the midnight raid on Sept 4, police turned up 10 computer notebooks, 300 mobile phones with pre-paid SIM cards, and details of electronic accounts.

The operation took up 3 rooms on the 7th floor of an unnamed on condominium on Pornprapanimit Road over on Pattaya’s “dark side”.

Police acted on tips that many Chinese people were acting suspicious.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Nantachart Suppamongkol, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, said that after an initial investigation, police “surely knew that these Chinese people were committing illegal actions, like operating an online casino.” A search warrant was issued by Pattaya Court which led to the raid.

All the perps were found to have tourist visas and were allegedly being paid 40,000 baht a month, so they were initially charged with working without a work permit.

Further charges were expected to be brought.