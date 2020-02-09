Pattaya mayor distributes face masks, cheers China

Pattaya’s mayor handed out face masks on Walking Street and made a short video to boost morale in China – in hopes their tourists would return to the city soon.







Sonthaya Kunplome and Assistant Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet led the Feb. 6 delegation to the South Pattaya nightlife district where 1,520 N95-certified masks were distributed.

While there the group recorded a video message to Chinese people saying, “We on Walking Street want to cheer up Chinese people in hopes the coronavirus passes quickly. We pray for all Chinese to be safe. Unity is power. China ‘fight-o fight!’”

Pattaya’s tourism industry has taken a body blow by a Chinese government-imposed ban on overseas tours.







