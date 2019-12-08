Public invited to watch full dress rehearsal of royal barge procession

BANGKOK – The government is inviting members of the public to watch a full dress rehearsal of the royal barge procession along the Chao Phraya River, from Krung Thon Bridge to Rakhang Khositaram temple, on Saturday (Dec 7) at 3:30 p.m.

The joint committee in charge of security and traffic management has assigned the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide shuttle bus services for commuters who wish to cross from Phra Nakhon to the Thon Buri side and vice versa between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Route 1: From Phra Pin Klao Bridge Pier (Thon Buri) to Phra Pin Klao Bridge Pier (Phra Nakhon)

Route 2: Rot Fai Pier, Prannok Pier, Wang Lang Pier, Phra Chan Pier, Maharaj Pier and Chang Pier

Meanwhile, the Marine Department has announced that the Chao Phraya River will be closed to boat traffic tomorrow. From 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., passage on the Chao Phraya River will be closed for all large vessels. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., passage along the river will be unavailable for vessels of any size between Krung Thon Bridge and Suwannaram Ratchaworawihan temple. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until the dress rehearsal is completed, passage will be closed off to all vessels between Krung Thon Bridge and Phra Pok Klao Bridge.

The Traffic Police Division, has announced that six roads will be closed to traffic from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. They include Rachini Road (from Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge to Phan Phiphop Lila Junction), Na Phra That Road, Chan Road, Na Phra Lan Road, Maharaj Road and Thai Wang Road. Commuters are advised to use Ratchadamnoen Nai Road, Sanam Chai Road and Atsadang Road.