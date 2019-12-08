Army receives winter blanket donation from telecom company

BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Army has received blankets donated by a telecom provider to be delivered to winter affected villagers. The army has surveyed affected areas ensuring inclusive distribution.

Representing the Army Commander in Chief, Gen Nattapon Srisawat has received 5,000 blankets from Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited, a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited or AIS, a major telecom provider in Thailand. These blankets were donated to be distributed by the army to persons affected by the present winter climate in parts of the country.

As one of the key agencies in disaster mitigation, the Royal Thai Army has undertaken surveys to determine locations at which these donations ahould be delivered, in all regions of Thailand through its expansive service areas. This will ensure persons in need receive the items.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his care towards villagers in cold areas, urging them to look after their health, especially young children, elders, and patients. He has urged the general public to be cautious of common diseases in winter such as measles, flu, pneumonia, acute diarrhea from virus infections, and the hand, mouth and foot syndrome; as well as being cautions regarding possible fire accidents.