PBTA educates public on coronavirus

The Pattaya Business and Tourism Association used its annual general meeting to educate the public about the Covid-19 coronavirus.





President Ekasit Ngampichet opened the March 11 large gathering of business leaders, local government officials, tourism executives and more at the Green Park Resort where speakers from the Banglamung District Public Health and Bangkok Hospital Pattaya talked about the need to limit large gatherings to prevent spread of the virus.

The medical professionals said a Covid-19 virus is still in the starting phase and so people need to take care to prevent infection and spread.

They recommended washing hands frequently, avoiding high-risk areas such as crowds, not sharing serving spoons and glasses, keeping surfaces including mobile phones clean, eating well, getting enough rest and wearing face masks if feeling ill.











