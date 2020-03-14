Pattaya spells out where to park at Bali Hai

Pattaya will install a message board to direct traffic at Bali Hai Pier and close an accident-prone Sukhumvit Road U-turn.





Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh met March 11 with city traffic and enforcement officials and representatives from the Chonburi Land Transport Department and local police stations.

Despite having erected traffic flow barriers and painted lane lines, drivers are still confused where to park at Bali Hai Pier, Ronakit said. So the city has decided to literally spell it out for them with a message-board sign.

The sign would tell motorists that those wanting to park their private cards should turn left at the bottom of the Bali Hai flyover while tour buses and public transport should turn right.

Ronakit directed the Engineering Department to install the sign.

Elsewhere, a U-turn in South Pattaya by the Makro warehouse store on Sukhumvit Road will be closed as it has been the scene of too many accidents, the deputy mayor said. (PCPR)











