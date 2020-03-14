EEC tells Pattaya to upgrade trash, sewage systems

The commission overseeing the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor plan urged Pattaya to upgrade its garbage and sewage processing systems in order to boost tourism in the East.







EEC Secretary Knit Sangsuwan, commission members and advisors met with Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his top deputies at city hall March 11. On the agenda was the Covid-19 coronavirus, planned tourism projects and infrastructure.

The panel optimistically claimed that the worldwide coronavirus pandemic would ease and things back to normal in April. Therefore, they said, cities in the EEC area should organize “big cleaning days”.

The commission also requested Pattaya submit a new list of essential tourism-related projects to develop the industry.

Finally, the panel recommended that Pattaya propose an upgrade to the garbage-collection and disposal system, as the current one continues to fall short.

Likewise, while Pattaya has two sewage-processing plants, they have been poorly maintained and operate at less than full capacity. Thus, the EEC commission said Pattaya should propose upgrades to the system so that it actually works as intended. (PCPR)











