Pattaya Walking Street electric cables snagged by truck bursts into flames

A careless truck driver carrying pallets neglected to lower his boom and knocked out electric wires on the corner of South Road and Walking Street in the late morning of May 30.







The accident caused a minor fire. Luckily, no one was injured.

The electric fire temporarily spread to another pole around the corner inside Walking Street.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in less than an hour. Fortunately the fire did not reach the building close by.

Police recorded the incident before informing the truck’s insurance company to evaluate the cost of damage.

Provincial Electricity Authority and Telecommunication company technicians were alerted to fix the cables.





